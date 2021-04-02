Advertisement

UPDATE: 35-year-old woman killed in crash near Merrill

The Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office said a woman died after a crash on Hwy. 64 on Friday, April 2,...
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT
MERRILL Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a 35-year-old woman died in a crash Friday afternoon west of Merrill.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Hwy. 64 and Farmingdale Road in the Town of Corning. That portion of Hwy. 64 also includes Hwy. 107, before it breaks off again.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 20-year-old man from Colby was driving a pickup truck going east on Hwy. 64 when he crossed over the center line and hit the vehicle traveling west.

The 35-year-old woman died at the scene. A 6-year-old child was also in the vehicle. The boy was taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he was treated and released. The 20-year-old driver of the pickup truck was life-flighted to Aspirus, there’s no word on his condition.

A trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit is helping with the investigation.

