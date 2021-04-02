Advertisement

Police: Recently-fired employee crashed through front doors of Walmart in N.C.

Police in Concord, North Carolina said a recently fired employee drove his car through the...
Police in Concord, North Carolina said a recently fired employee drove his car through the front doors of a Walmart and inside the store.(Concord police)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was taken into custody after police say a vehicle was driven into then inside a Walmart in Concord Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the Walmart on Thunder Road near Concord Mills Mall. Police said the man, later identified as 32-year-old Lacy Cordell Gentry, was a former employee who was recently fired.

Officials say Gentry drove his car into the store then continued to drive inside the store, causing massive damage. He was allegedly still operating the vehicle when officers arrived.

At the scene, it appeared the vehicle went right into the front doors of the store, causing damage to the outside and inside of the building.

Police said that luckily no employees or officers were injured.

Gentry was arrested at the scene and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony breaking and entering, two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges relating to property damage.

Gentry is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office said a woman died after a crash on Hwy. 64 on Friday, April 2,...
UPDATE: 35-year-old woman killed in crash near Merrill
The woman was trying to turn around, but drove forward off an embankment instead.
UPDATE: Woman identified in deadly ATV crash in Lincoln County
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
WATCH THIS: Former UW basketball star Nigel Hayes pays off parents’ mortgage
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
NCAA fan’s death prompts contact tracing in Indiana

Latest News

The seller says the house, which includes black carpeting and black furniture, is his “twisted...
House filled with black, Goth decor goes on sale in Baltimore
Some reported an hour-long wait time for marriage licenses, and more than 1,000 were handed out...
Couples wait in long lines to marry on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas
Dozens of couples booked their weddings as far as one year out to get the specific date of...
Save the date: Couples rush to get married on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas
Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
At first, he stayed in the condo he could no longer afford, thanks to eviction moratoriums. But...
Man facing pandemic-related debts moves out of condo and into minivan