New Day Christian Church hosts 14th annual Good Friday Blood Drive

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - New Day Christian Church in Weston is hosting its 14th annual Good Friday Blood Drive.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Church’s Ministry Center located at 3115 Camp Phillips Road in Weston. It is being done in partnership with the Blood Center-Northcentral Wisconsin.

Event organizers say that walk-ins are welcome. COVID-19 precautions are in place, including mask-wearing and social-distancing.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.