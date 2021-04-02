Advertisement

MLB moving All-Star Game in response to voting restrictions

MLB announces its moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) - Major League Baseball has moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta’s Truist Park, a response to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights.

MLB had awarded the game to Atlanta on May 29, 2019, and the game was scheduled for July 13 as part of baseball’s midsummer break that includes the Futures Game on July 11 and Home Run Derby the following night.

But Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft, which had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta for the first time.

