Frontline Pro hosts its biggest wrestling event Saturday, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam

By Dale Ryman
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday night in Stevens Point at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, Frontline Pro is hosting its biggest wrestling extravaganza in its short three-year history. It’s called Honor Bound.

The main event has been two years in the making. It was supposed to take place in November of 2019, but Spencer native Ben Manthe, owner and promotor of Frontline Pro, suffered a leg injury. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Manthe joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to talk about why this event is so special. He was joined by newly-announced WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, who he’s going head-to-head with in the ring.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Rob Van Dam will sign autographs and take pictures before the show. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/honor-bound-featuring-rob-van-dam-tickets

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

Frontline Pro’s mission is to help various veteran programs, with a focus on PTSD and mental health.

