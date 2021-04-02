First Alert Weather: Mild weather on Easter
Dry weather on Sunday
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was the warmest day so far this year for much of the area. More clouds arrive on Easter, but temps still climb into the mid to upper 60s. Some much-needed rain will be possible this work/school week. Rain showers on Monday and, Tuesday mainly south of Hwy 8.. The best day for an all-day rain will be on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts from Monday-early Thursday will generally be around 1″ of rain. Flooding is not expected.
