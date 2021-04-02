Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Mild weather on Easter

Dry weather on Sunday
Easter Forecast
Easter Forecast
By Mark Holley
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday was the warmest day so far this year for much of the area. More clouds arrive on Easter, but temps still climb into the mid to upper 60s. Some much-needed rain will be possible this work/school week. Rain showers on Monday and, Tuesday mainly south of Hwy 8.. The best day for an all-day rain will be on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts from Monday-early Thursday will generally be around 1″ of rain. Flooding is not expected.

Avoid doing any burning today.
Avoid doing any burning today.
Highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.
Highs in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

A fair amount of sun, breezy & milder today. Warmer for the holiday weekend.
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast
Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Basking in the sunshine, still chilly
