Feeling fulfilled in life, even during stressful times

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is not surprising to learn that one-third of Americans are living with extreme stress and nearly half of Americans -- 48% -- believe that their stress has increased over the past five years. And 77% of people experience stress that affects their physical health, while 73% of people have stress that impacts their mental health

Stress is taking a toll on people — contributing to health problems, poor relationships and lost productivity at work, according to the American Psychological Association.

So what’s the secret to feeling fulfilled, even in these stressful pandemic times? Rick Jass, professional counselor and President of Charis Counseling in Wausau joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Friday to offer some insight.

