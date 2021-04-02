6-month mark approaches in Clark County woman’s disappearance

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s now been nearly six months since a Clark County woman was last seen.

Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 3 in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s house. Ayon hasn’t been home since and didn’t show up to work that Monday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department says the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and State Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.

Ayon drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with a license plate of AHZ-2509.

