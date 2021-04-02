Advertisement

2021 Easter Egg Hunts

Close up of colorful Easter eggs in a basket
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT
After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, a number of central Wisconsin communities will host Easter egg hunts and visits with the Easter bunny this weekend. Below is a list of area events.

Antigo

Easter Egg Hunt

City Park – 200 Aurora Street

Begins at 10 a.m.

Families should arrive at 9:15 a.m. for Easter bunny photos

Bancroft

Easter bunny and Egg hunt

Ponderosa Pines Pub, Eatery and Campground, 287 State Highway 73, Bancroft

Saturday, April 3

Starts at 11

Medford

Easter Egg Hunt

Medford City Park

Saturday, April 3

10-10:30 a.m.

Merrill

Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Celebration

Willow Springs – 5480 Hillcrest Drive.

Saturday, April 3

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rudolph

Village of Rudolph Easter Egg Hunt

Rudolph Village Park

Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

Stevens Point

Community Egg-stravaganza - Easter Egg Hunt

Celebration Church Stevens Point

Saturday, April 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tomahawk

Easter Egg Hunt on the Farm

Hillstar Farm, N8075 Behling Rd

Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vesper

Easter Egg Hunt

Recreation Center

Saturday, April 3 at 9 a.m.

Wisconsin Rapids

Kiwanis Easter Candy Pickup

WR Lincoln High School

Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

