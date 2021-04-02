2021 Easter Egg Hunts
After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, a number of central Wisconsin communities will host Easter egg hunts and visits with the Easter bunny this weekend. Below is a list of area events.
Antigo
City Park – 200 Aurora Street
Begins at 10 a.m.
Families should arrive at 9:15 a.m. for Easter bunny photos
Bancroft
Ponderosa Pines Pub, Eatery and Campground, 287 State Highway 73, Bancroft
Saturday, April 3
Starts at 11
Medford
Medford City Park
Saturday, April 3
10-10:30 a.m.
Merrill
Easter Egg Hunt and Spring Celebration
Willow Springs – 5480 Hillcrest Drive.
Saturday, April 3
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rudolph
Village of Rudolph Easter Egg Hunt
Rudolph Village Park
Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m.
Stevens Point
Community Egg-stravaganza - Easter Egg Hunt
Celebration Church Stevens Point
Saturday, April 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tomahawk
Hillstar Farm, N8075 Behling Rd
Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vesper
Recreation Center
Saturday, April 3 at 9 a.m.
Wisconsin Rapids
WR Lincoln High School
Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m.
