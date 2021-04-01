Advertisement

Underly calls superintendent opponent Kerr transphobic

Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin superintendent candidate Jill Underly is accusing her opponent Deborah Kerr of being transphobic because Kerr supports prohibiting transgender students from playing on girls teams.

The spirited back and forth came Thursday during a virtual question and answer session hosted by the Milwaukee Press Association just five days before Tuesday’s election.

The winner will serve a four-year term as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the state’s top education official.

Kerr says it’s not fair to have transgender girls on girls teams. Underly calls that transphobic and says “trans kids are kids, plain and simple.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office said a woman died after a crash on Hwy. 64 on Friday, April 2,...
UPDATE: 35-year-old woman killed in crash near Merrill
The woman was trying to turn around, but drove forward off an embankment instead.
UPDATE: Woman identified in deadly ATV crash in Lincoln County
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
WATCH THIS: Former UW basketball star Nigel Hayes pays off parents’ mortgage
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
NCAA fan’s death prompts contact tracing in Indiana

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry,...
Democrat Lasry raises more than $1 million for Senate bid
Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.
Wisconsin GOP leaders praise state’s vaccination efforts
Money
Wisconsin lawmakers claim $555K in expenses during pandemic
Wisconsin Senate votes to take control of state’s share of federal virus money