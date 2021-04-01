Underly calls superintendent opponent Kerr transphobic

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin superintendent candidate Jill Underly is accusing her opponent Deborah Kerr of being transphobic because Kerr supports prohibiting transgender students from playing on girls teams.

The spirited back and forth came Thursday during a virtual question and answer session hosted by the Milwaukee Press Association just five days before Tuesday’s election.

The winner will serve a four-year term as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the state’s top education official.

Kerr says it’s not fair to have transgender girls on girls teams. Underly calls that transphobic and says “trans kids are kids, plain and simple.”

