Advertisement

Portage County face covering order in effect until June 1

Mask
Mask(WRDW)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Health Department has enacted a face-covering order encouraging those age 5 and older to wear face masks until June 1.

“As we are not out of the woods, yet, the intent of the order is to legally and proactively respond to behaviors if and when they rise to the level of endangering others.”

Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers.

“Some will debate the difference between an order, a mandate, and an advisory. In practice, they are the same unless they rely on a local ordinance in addition to long-standing state laws. As for this order, it is a practical and realistic response that provides our community with clear understanding about what we should be doing not from a political or ideological perspective but from a public health perspective. Coupling the order with a similarly practical avenue for enforcement, if needed, covers all bases and for all intents and purposes keeps the county on the same path it was on prior to the supreme court ruling,” the release stated.

The order will be reviewed over the next 60 days.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office said a woman died after a crash on Hwy. 64 on Friday, April 2,...
UPDATE: 35-year-old woman killed in crash near Merrill
The woman was trying to turn around, but drove forward off an embankment instead.
UPDATE: Woman identified in deadly ATV crash in Lincoln County
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
WATCH THIS: Former UW basketball star Nigel Hayes pays off parents’ mortgage
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
NCAA fan’s death prompts contact tracing in Indiana

Latest News

Stratford native and Team USA Macey Kilty (via Macey Kilty's Facebook page)
Stratford native Kilty suffers injury in final Olympic qualifying match
Chip's Popcorn Opens For Spring
Chip's Popcorn Opens For Spring
Easter Bunny Visits Autistic Children
Easter Bunny Visits Autistic Children
Drive-Thru Easter Event
Drive-Thru Easter Event
Chip’s Popcorn returns to the 400 Block of downtown Wausau for at least one more season.
Chip’s Popcorn opens for spring