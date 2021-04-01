Portage County face covering order in effect until June 1

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Health Department has enacted a face-covering order encouraging those age 5 and older to wear face masks until June 1.

“As we are not out of the woods, yet, the intent of the order is to legally and proactively respond to behaviors if and when they rise to the level of endangering others.”

Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers.

“Some will debate the difference between an order, a mandate, and an advisory. In practice, they are the same unless they rely on a local ordinance in addition to long-standing state laws. As for this order, it is a practical and realistic response that provides our community with clear understanding about what we should be doing not from a political or ideological perspective but from a public health perspective. Coupling the order with a similarly practical avenue for enforcement, if needed, covers all bases and for all intents and purposes keeps the county on the same path it was on prior to the supreme court ruling,” the release stated.

The order will be reviewed over the next 60 days.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.