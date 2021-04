HATLEY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said Jayme Dietz, the Hatley man that was reported missing March 31, has returned home and is “doing great”.

The department thanked everyone for their help in locating Dietz.

Jayme Tyler Dietz has returned home and is doing great. Thank you to all who assisted in trying to locate Jayme. Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 2, 2021

Possible Dietz sighting on March 31 (WSAW)

