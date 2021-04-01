Advertisement

Local mask ordinances still up in the air in Northeast Wisconsin

(KSFY)
By WBAY Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WMTV) - Municipalities in Northeast Wisconsin are implementing their own mask ordinances Wednesday after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the governor’s statewide public health order.

The Supreme Court ruling does not impact local ordinances, business mask requirements or federal mask requirements. Private entities may still require masks.

While the ruling does not end the mask mandates in Dane and Rock County, things are still up in the air in Northeast Wisconsin.

Green Bay’s municipal mask ordinance expires at midnight on Wednesday. The council is calling an emergency special meeting Thursday to discuss the next steps.

Outagamie County says Public Health Officer Natalie Vandeveld will issue a local public health order on Thursday, April 1, requiring face coverings anywhere under the jurisdiction of the county health department. The exceptions are the City of Appleton and Oneida Nation, which have their own health departments.

The order will apply to everyone older than the age of four when indoors or in enclosed spaces around people who are not household members, with some exceptions.

“While a statewide approach is much more effective in combating a global pandemic, today’s Supreme Court decision leaves us no other choice but to act at the local level to protect the health and safety of our community,” County Executive Tom Nelson wrote in a statement Wednesday.

The Outagamie County Board passed a resolution last month urging the Legislature to work with the governor for a statewide strategy to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate
3 arrested in Marshfield drug bust
Gov. Tony Evers opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on April 4 (March...
Gov. Evers: Everyone 16 years and older can get COVID vaccine beginning April 5
Meth lab (March 29, 2021)
Langlade County Sheriff: Suspect had 60 bottles to make meth, more than 1,000 used needles
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks

Latest News

DWD Sees Surge in Fraudulent Activity
The Neighbors' Place in Wausau food stock
Repeal of Wis. Mask mandate to reduce CARES Act SNAP benefits
ADRC of Central Wisconsin helping to educate minorities how to get vaccine
ADRC of Central Wisconsin helping to educate minorities how to get vaccine
Repeal of emergency order also impacts federal funding of SNAP program
Repeal of emergency order also impacts federal funding of SNAP program