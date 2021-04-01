Local bars and restaurants excited for cocktails to-go sales

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsinites can now enjoy their cocktails from their favorite bars at home. On March 26 Governor Tony Evers signed a bill into law giving bars and restaurants the opportunity to sell cocktails to go if they were sold in tamper-evident sealed containers. Owner of the Final Score bar and Restaurant and Portage County Tavern League Vice President Jim Billings said he kept a close eye on the bill’s approval.

“We didn’t know how long it would sit on the Governor’s desk but he signed it Thursday. We saw that and were pretty excited about it,” Billings said.

At the end of the year, The Final Score can usually attribute 70% of their sales to alcohol. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers have shifted, but drinks are still how the restaurant makes its buck.

“This past year it was 60-40. We’ve seen a narrowing of the gap between food and alcohol,” Billings said.

The ability to sell mixed drinks to go will help bars and restaurants rebound after a disastrous 2020. Jim is still waiting for the tamper-evident seals to come in before he can make sales. But he says he’s already gotten calls for cocktails to go.

“We look at it as a big plus because most people who have ordered food to go have told us that they want to have the cocktails to go experience,” Billings said.

Good Friday is an important day during the lenten holiday and usually brings in many orders for cocktails and fish frys. Jim says the tamper-evident seals should be at his businesses within the next few days to do the to-go orders.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.