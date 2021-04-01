Lincoln County Health Department: No food contaminated by plastic in fryer inicident

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Health Department has completed its investigation at KFC/Taco Bell in Merrill.

A video was posted to several Facebook groups and pages earlier this month showing employees placing plastic into a food fryer until it changed shape.

NewsChannel 7 obtained the health department’s report showing the video was recorded on March 7. The incident was reported to the health department on April 2.

Investigators said staff put a Cinnabon container into the fryer and then removed it after the container changed shape. The health department has confirmed the oil was changed after the video. Investigators said it does not appear that any food was served from that fryer oil after the video.

Health Officer and Director Shelley Hersil said the person in charge will obtain training or training materials in the areas of cross-contamination as corrective action.

