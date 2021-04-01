Advertisement

Lincoln County Health Department: No food contaminated by plastic in fryer inicident

Deep fryer (FILE)
Deep fryer (FILE)(123RF)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Health Department has completed its investigation at KFC/Taco Bell in Merrill.

A video was posted to several Facebook groups and pages earlier this month showing employees placing plastic into a food fryer until it changed shape.

NewsChannel 7 obtained the health department’s report showing the video was recorded on March 7. The incident was reported to the health department on April 2.

Investigators said staff put a Cinnabon container into the fryer and then removed it after the container changed shape. The health department has confirmed the oil was changed after the video. Investigators said it does not appear that any food was served from that fryer oil after the video.

Health Officer and Director Shelley Hersil said the person in charge will obtain training or training materials in the areas of cross-contamination as corrective action.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Jill Underly campaign photo
Jill Underly elected Wisconsin state superintendent, defeating Deb Kerr
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base

Latest News

Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather : Storms possible tonight
File image
BBB: Spring cleaning should include a digital makeover to protect you from theft, fraud
Effectively spring cleaning your digital devices to stay safe online
Effectively spring cleaning your digital devices to stay safe online
Planning ahead for your retirement lifestyle
Planning ahead for your retirement lifestyle
Newly remodeled salon helps students at Mid-State Technical College with hands-on learning
Newly remodeled salon helps students at Mid-State Technical College with hands-on learning