‘It’s forever for us’: Dying patient marries fiancée at NC hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - When a patient at a North Carolina hospital learned he had perhaps only days to live, the one thing he wanted to do before his time was up was to marry the love of his life.

Sarah Myler, 47, and Jeff Benesch, 49, met nine years ago through Facebook, and Myler says it was love at first sight.

“He will do absolutely anything for anybody. He’s been a volunteer firefighter since he was 16,” she said.

Benesch has been hospitalized on and off for months with advanced congestive heart failure. He learned last Thursday he was not eligible for a heart transplant, which means he does not have much time left.

“They told us it could be days, weeks, months. It could be any time. They don’t know,” Myler said.

So, the couple acted fast. With the help of family and Duke Hospital staff, the two had a wedding ceremony outside the hospital Friday. A hospital minister presided over the ceremony, and nurses doubled as wedding coordinators.

“The nurses lined up chairs and made an aisle for me to walk down with tulle and decorated his wheelchair, and they decorated the back of his hospital room door with a whole ‘just married’ sign,” Myler said. “It was important for us to have the moment together. I wanted that as a memory, and he wanted that as a memory.”

Even though their moments as husband and wife will be few, Myler is focused on making them count. She has been commuting about 160 miles daily to visit Benesch and was recently given permission to spend nights at the hospital.

“It’s what you do for the person you love. You’re there for them. It’s ‘til death do us part,’ but it’s beyond that. It’s forever for us. However long we have, it’s forever for us,” she said.

