First Alert Weather: Basking in the sunshine, still chilly

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Welcome to April! It’s no joke, today will be featuring wall-to-wall sunshine across North Central Wisconsin, although it is still going to be a bit chilly. Afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A good night for stargazing tonight with a mainly clear sky. Lows in the mid teens north to the low 20s central and south. Mostly sunny, breezy, and milder on Friday. Wind gusts up to 35 mph at times will create a high to very high fire danger across the region, especially during the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Breezy with a high to very high fire danger on Friday. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 35 mph on Friday. (WSAW)

The holiday weekend is about as nice as you could hope for, particularly for the first weekend in April. A good deal of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy on Easter and a little warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will be sticking around from Sunday night into the start of the new work week, with some much needed opportunities of rain in the forecast.

Warmer for the weekend. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Monday with showers and a chance of a storm. High in the mid 60s. Tuesday continues the chances for showers and a risk of scattered thunderstorms. High in the mid to upper 60s. The umbrella still may be needed on Wednesday with occasional showers and perhaps a storm. Highs in the low 60s. It might cool down a bit for Thursday with considerable cloudiness, still a chance of showers. High in the low to mid 50s.

Warmer days ahead. (WSAW)

