Wausau Center Mall set to close next week

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Center Mall is set during the week of April 10. Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc, the owner of the mall, says the closing will make way for the first phase of the mall’s transformation.

Demolition is expected to begin in May. WOZ, Inc plans to build an urban center with housing, retail, hospitality and gathering spaces.

“The Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. will continue to work closely with our community partners, such as the City of Wausau, Wausau River District, the Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership, the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, and the downtown business community to ensure a collaborative process as we move through our next steps in our collective efforts to build the Best Small City in America,” said Dave Eckmann, president of WOZ Inc.

WOZ, Inc bought the mall in February 2020 with funding from a pair of local foundations, the Dwight and Linda Davis Foundation and the Judd S. Alexander Foundation, in partnership with the City of Wausau.

HOM Furniture and the two parking ramps will remain open.

