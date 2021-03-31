VACCINE TEAM: Understanding the vaccine tally

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re learning more about how the state is counting the number of people vaccinated that we tell you each day on-air and online.

When we report the percentage vaccinated by county, we’re telling you how many of your neighbors have had a vaccine. Counties are entering their data on how many people are vaccinated based on where you live.

Let’s say you live in Marathon County. You find an appointment at a pharmacy in Langlade County to get your vaccine. Since you live in Marathon County, your vaccine counts towards Marathon County’s “vaccinated” number.

When you see the percentages we air in our newscasts and post online, that’s the number of residents who have received a vaccine, regardless of where they went for it.

On the Wisconsin DHS website’s vaccine data page, you’re looking at vaccines administered to residents­-- regardless of whether someone got it in their home county or traveled somewhere else.

Once you’re vaccinated, that information is officially entered into the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

The state is also keeping track of where shots are administered. How does that work if you’re vaccinated in another county?

An official at the Marathon County Health Department tells Newschannel 7 the clinic will report that shot for the county it’s located in. If we look at “shots administered,” that’s only taking into account how many shots that county got into arms, regardless of the home county of the people who got them.

The clinic data is what Governor Evers refers to when showing Wisconsin as number one in getting shots into arms-- meaning no matter where a person came from, the state’s vaccine clinics are doing a good job at getting their supply out to as many people as possible when compared with other states.

“Wisconsin continues to be a leader in getting shots into arms. That means we’re getting more of our doses in arms faster than any other state,” Gov. Evers said Tuesday.

If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or the data from the state, you can send us a message on Facebook or reach out to us at questions@WSAW.com.

