VACCINE TEAM: ADRC of Central Wisconsin to help minorities with vaccine info

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Central Wisconsin is doing their part to educate as many people as possible about getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

As Wisconsin prepares to allow people 16+ to be vaccinated beginning April 5, the ADRC is turning their focus toward reaching out and helping minority communities get the vaccine.

“We’re trying to get at many people vaccinated as possible,” ADRC of Central Wisconsin Executive Director Jonette Arms said.

To make that happen, they’re beginning an initiative of hiring four temporary bilingual staff members as a way to reach out and make the vaccination process easier on minorities.

“It’s important that we have people that can speak the language, that can help educate people on what it really means to get a Covid vaccine,” Arms said.

Arms said they want staff that can speak and relate to the Hispanic and Hmong communities. The bilingual staff will take trips to households and make phone calls, helping thousands of minorities in Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon and Wood counties get the vaccine.

“They are really behind because we don’t have a central place or a place to let them know that it’s becoming available,” ADRC Resource Specialist Youa Xiong said.

Xiong also hosts a segment on the Hmong American Center’s radio station, which is one of the few hubs with Hmong information.

“That is the only time that they hear about vaccine being available,” Xiong said.

ADRC is also reaching out to seniors and people with disabilities through their meals on wheels program.

Many of which may not have access to the internet and need help with the vaccination process.

“We realized that this is an issue for people to have access to getting online,” Arms said. “We’ll also try to break down some of the myths that people have and answer some of the questions that they have about receiving the vaccine.”

ADRC will be bringing in their new staff next week and plan to officially begin the initiative by mid-April.

