Suspect in Adams County domestic abuse case arrested in neighboring Juneau County

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 47-year-old man accused of assaulting a person he had been ordered to have no contact with has been arrested.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department was attempting to find the suspect in a domestic disturbance and high-speed chase. It was reported late Monday night in the town of Quincy, near Friendship.

Investigators said Christopher Duff was last seen leaving the victim’s home just before deputies arrived. Authorities said the victim was injured. Deputies spotted Duff’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Eagle Avenue just east of County Highway Z following the incident.

Deputies said Duff was driving faster than 100 mph and drove into Juneau County. Adams County discontinued the pursuit. Juneau County deputies took over. Duff remains in the Juneau County Jail. Investigators are recommending numerous charges including battery, criminal trespass and fleeing an officer.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.