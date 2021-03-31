Advertisement

Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center building new splash pad

Rothschild Aquatic center is building a new splash pad.
Rothschild Aquatic center is building a new splash pad.(wsaw)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - After being closed for all of 2021, the Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center is looking to unveil a new piece when they reopen, a new splash pad.

The center has already raised more than $100,000 to get the base put down in the coming months, but now they’re looking for members of the community to add extra pieces. Right now that price tag is totaling around $50,000.

“Our goal is to have the base of the splash pad in for the June 5th opening, and hopefully we can get enough donations to get the features in,” Rothschild Administrator Gary Olsen said.

The splash pad offers a safe alternative for families with younger children since the shallow section in the pool is not very large.

“Parents can come and let their kids play in it and not worry about it while some of their older siblings hit the pool. that’s why we decided with the splash pad,” Olsen said.

The Aquatic Center was closed for the entire 2020 season. But not opening last year has actually helped to apply some of the money to the new splash pad project. Now it will give the 2021 season a sense of a normal summer.

“This is a way to say we kept the pool closed and we’re using the money from last year to help put in a splash pad. Plus we’re redoing the slide. We had a lot of complaints about the slide being too rough,” Olsen said. “The pool open is a great way to have the summer open.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2019 city photo of Casey Bielen
Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission removes firefighter and paramedic for violating employment terms
Police seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts
Stevens Point Police believe duo is responsible for catalytic converter thefts
Gov. Evers vetoes legislative oversight of COVID funds
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
Gov. Tony Evers opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on April 4 (March...
Gov. Evers: Everyone 16 years and older can get COVID vaccine beginning April 5

Latest News

Cows graze in pasture as farmer looks on
Making smart food choices to help combat climate change
Cracking the code to the most common type of Non Small Cell Lung Cancer
Wausau veterans honored on the national Vietnam veterans day.
Honoring Vietnam era veterans in Wausau
Pruning season has begun in Wisconsin.
Apple orchards dealing with fluctuating spring weather