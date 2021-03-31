Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center building new splash pad

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - After being closed for all of 2021, the Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center is looking to unveil a new piece when they reopen, a new splash pad.

The center has already raised more than $100,000 to get the base put down in the coming months, but now they’re looking for members of the community to add extra pieces. Right now that price tag is totaling around $50,000.

“Our goal is to have the base of the splash pad in for the June 5th opening, and hopefully we can get enough donations to get the features in,” Rothschild Administrator Gary Olsen said.

The splash pad offers a safe alternative for families with younger children since the shallow section in the pool is not very large.

“Parents can come and let their kids play in it and not worry about it while some of their older siblings hit the pool. that’s why we decided with the splash pad,” Olsen said.

The Aquatic Center was closed for the entire 2020 season. But not opening last year has actually helped to apply some of the money to the new splash pad project. Now it will give the 2021 season a sense of a normal summer.

“This is a way to say we kept the pool closed and we’re using the money from last year to help put in a splash pad. Plus we’re redoing the slide. We had a lot of complaints about the slide being too rough,” Olsen said. “The pool open is a great way to have the summer open.”

