Repeal of Wis. Mask mandate to reduce CARES Act SNAP benefits

The state Supreme Court struck down the Gov.’s order Wednesday
The Neighbors' Place in Wausau food stock
The Neighbors' Place in Wausau food stock
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Governor Tony Evers’ emergency mask order will also result in several Wisconsinites losing extra SNAP benefits.

The Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau says recipients of the state’s FoodShare program will see a reduction in benefits due to the termination in Evers emergency order.

Under the CARES Act, states who issued an emergency or disaster declaration based on an outbreak of COVID-19 received additional federal funding through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Program Supervisor Charles Morgan says he is not sure when the change will take effect, nor how much the reduction will be.

