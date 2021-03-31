Rep. Tiffany is opposed to Vaccination Passport

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The White House says it will not lead the drive for a so-called vaccine passport which is a card or app showing you’ve gotten the COVID-19 shots. But it will offer guidelines.

The issue came up Tuesday at a town hall meeting hosted by Representative Tom Tiffany.

The 7th District Republican says he’s opposed to the idea and even goes a little further.

“Ya, I do not believe that there should be a vaccine passport. I think that’s a choice the people should make. Whether they want to use the vaccine or not. And it’s the same with the masking requirement. I believe that’s a choice the people should make and it should be up to the individual,” says Rep. Tiffany.

New York State has already launched its COVID-19 app. With it, people can show they’ve been vaccinated or recently had a negative test.

