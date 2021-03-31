Pet Project: Meet Henny

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Henny is a 1-year-old cat who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County because her previous owners could no longer afford her care. She is very friendly, enjoys being held, and would be a good fit in just about any home.

For more information on Henny visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

