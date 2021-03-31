Older adults in central Wisconsin invited to tap into creative side with ‘Telestories’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Hmong American Center are partnering with the Wisconsin Arts Board to give older adults a chance to connect with their artistic side through Telestories.

The program will pair a senior with a local artist who will guide them through creating a work of art over eight weeks with one-on-one phone calls. It’s funded by a Wisconsin Arts Board grant from the National Assembly of State Art Agencies in partnership with Aroha Philanthropies.

To join, older adults don’t need to be an artist or have any experience. You just need to be from Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon or Wood County.

If you’re an artist interested in participating, the deadline to apply is Thursday, April 1. To apply, click here.

If you’re an older adult who’s interested in joining Telestories, you can call the ADRC at (888)-486-9545.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.