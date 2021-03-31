Advertisement

Older adults in central Wisconsin invited to tap into creative side with ‘Telestories’

The program will pair a senior with a local artist who will guide them through creating a work...
The program will pair a senior with a local artist who will guide them through creating a work of art.(WSAW)
By Stella Porter
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Hmong American Center are partnering with the Wisconsin Arts Board to give older adults a chance to connect with their artistic side through Telestories.

The program will pair a senior with a local artist who will guide them through creating a work of art over eight weeks with one-on-one phone calls. It’s funded by a Wisconsin Arts Board grant from the National Assembly of State Art Agencies in partnership with Aroha Philanthropies.

To join, older adults don’t need to be an artist or have any experience. You just need to be from Lincoln, Langlade, Marathon or Wood County.

If you’re an artist interested in participating, the deadline to apply is Thursday, April 1. To apply, click here.

If you’re an older adult who’s interested in joining Telestories, you can call the ADRC at (888)-486-9545.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate
Gov. Tony Evers opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on April 4 (March...
Gov. Evers: Everyone 16 years and older can get COVID vaccine beginning April 5
Meth lab (March 29, 2021)
Langlade County Sheriff: Suspect had 60 bottles to make meth, more than 1,000 used needles
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks
3 arrested in Marshfield drug bust

Latest News

Sylf Bustamante, the coordinator of the GSRC said while reaching out to a loved one today is...
Equality for the Trans community highlighted on the UWSP campus
A mix of sun and clouds, chilly and breezy.
First Alert Weather: Winter chill for mid-week
Breezy and chilly with some sun for the rest of the day. Milder conditions for Friday into the...
First Alert Weather: Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
The percent of eligible residents that have received one dose or fully vaccinated as of March...
VACCINE TRACKER: Local vaccination percentage information