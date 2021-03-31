Marathon County vaccination clinic to open April 6

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open to the public at t Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

The state’s fourth community-based vaccination clinic is located at the Center for Business and Industry on the NTC campus, 1000 Campus Drive, Wausau.

Initially, the clinic plans to administer at least 400 doses per day and has the ability to do up to 1,000 doses per day. The number of doses administered will depend on how much vaccine Wisconsin receives from the federal government.

The clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals must register for an appointment using the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. After registration, eligible individuals will be notified of the opportunity to schedule their appointment when openings become available.

Starting April 5, everyone over the age of 16 is eligible for the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.