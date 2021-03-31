Making sure your newly-adopted furry companions stay happy and healthy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As many Americans looked for comfort and companionship during the lockdown, animal rescues across the country saw a spike in adoptions and foster applications. In fact, the ASPCA saw a nearly 70% increase in animals going to foster care and finding forever homes than in the previous year. Whether you’re a first-time pet owner or a veteran that has been spending more time at home with their furry companions, anytime is a good time to explore new ways to keep our pets happy, safe and comfortable.

On Wednesday, lifestyle expert and ‘cat mom’ Cheryl Nelson shared simple and convenient ways to look after your pets’ overall well-being and how to promote a healthy, safe and comfortable atmosphere for the animals in your life.

Some of Cheryl’s tips include:

Create a Special Space for the New Member of Your Family: Preparing your home for your new friend before they arrive is key! Map out the space in your house where will they eat, sleep, and do their business. Doing this ahead of time saves you stress and avoids later confusion for the animal.

Pet Parent Essentials: Get everything you need to make you and your pet comfortable in your home. Items like scoop-free, self-cleaning litter boxes are a convenient solution for pet parents. They provide better odor control and will reduce dust in your home creating a safe and comfortable environment. This is a great way to begin a routine that will work for pet owners preparing for a post-COVID lifestyle.

Preparing for Post-COVID Life: Once pet parents go back to work and are no longer ‘hunkered down’ at home, separation anxiety is likely to happen. Prepare your pets (and yourself!) by sticking to a daily routine and by setting up the essentials ahead of time. For cat owners, having a litter box with a health counter that tracks how many times your cat uses the box is a convenient way to detect early signs of health issues and keep your beloved cats in optimal health while you are away during the day.

