Advertisement

Human remains from 1978 Jackson County case identified

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The human remains found in Jackson County in 1978 have been identified with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the DNA Doe Project.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the remains have been identified as Dennis McConn who went missing from Kenosha in 1977 at the age of 29.

Officials say on Aug. 15, 1978, members of a logging crew located human remains in a remote wooded tract of land in Knapp Township. The remains were estimated to have been located in the area several months before their discovery.

The manner of death is believed to be homicide.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help as the investigation into this case continues. Anyone with information should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Line at 800-228-3203, extension 199.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate
3 arrested in Marshfield drug bust
Gov. Tony Evers opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on April 4 (March...
Gov. Evers: Everyone 16 years and older can get COVID vaccine beginning April 5
Meth lab (March 29, 2021)
Langlade County Sheriff: Suspect had 60 bottles to make meth, more than 1,000 used needles
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks

Latest News

DWD Sees Surge in Fraudulent Activity
Local mask ordinances still up in the air in Northeast Wisconsin
The Neighbors' Place in Wausau food stock
Repeal of Wis. Mask mandate to reduce CARES Act SNAP benefits
ADRC of Central Wisconsin helping to educate minorities how to get vaccine
ADRC of Central Wisconsin helping to educate minorities how to get vaccine
Repeal of emergency order also impacts federal funding of SNAP program
Repeal of emergency order also impacts federal funding of SNAP program