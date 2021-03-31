First Alert Weather: Winter chill for mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Break out the warmer coat, the hat, and the gloves. Winter is back for a couple more days in North Central Wisconsin, at least when it comes to the temperatures. Clouds mixed with some sunshine today and still breezy. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s north, while in the mid 30s in Central Wisconsin. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph today. (WSAW)

Mainly clear and cold tonight. Lows ranging from the upper single digits to low teens north, to the mid to upper teens central and south. A good deal of sunshine on Thursday continued chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Milder conditions are on the way for Friday with plenty of sun and afternoon readings rebounding into the low 50s.

After a couple of cold days, milder weather is on the way leading into the weekend. (WSAW)

A pleasant holiday weekend. (WSAW)

The holiday weekend will be feeling a whole lot more like spring. Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. A fair amount of sunshine on Easter Sunday and pleasant with daytime readings rising into the mid 60s. The fire danger will remain elevated for the next few days, with our best chances of any wet weather holding off until the first half of the new work week. Mostly cloudy on Monday with showers possible, perhaps an isolated storm. High in the low to mid 60s. Variably cloudy Tuesday with a chance of showers or a storm. High in the upper 60s. More clouds than sun next Wednesday with a risk of showers, perhaps a storm. Highs in the mid 60s.

Warmer times ahead. (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.