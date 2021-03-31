Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Winter chill for mid-week

March goes out on a cold note with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below average.
A mix of sun and clouds, chilly and breezy.
A mix of sun and clouds, chilly and breezy.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Break out the warmer coat, the hat, and the gloves. Winter is back for a couple more days in North Central Wisconsin, at least when it comes to the temperatures. Clouds mixed with some sunshine today and still breezy. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s north, while in the mid 30s in Central Wisconsin. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph today.
Wind gusts up to 30 mph today.(WSAW)

Mainly clear and cold tonight. Lows ranging from the upper single digits to low teens north, to the mid to upper teens central and south. A good deal of sunshine on Thursday continued chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Milder conditions are on the way for Friday with plenty of sun and afternoon readings rebounding into the low 50s.

After a couple of cold days, milder weather is on the way leading into the weekend.
After a couple of cold days, milder weather is on the way leading into the weekend.(WSAW)
A pleasant holiday weekend.
A pleasant holiday weekend.(WSAW)

The holiday weekend will be feeling a whole lot more like spring. Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. A fair amount of sunshine on Easter Sunday and pleasant with daytime readings rising into the mid 60s. The fire danger will remain elevated for the next few days, with our best chances of any wet weather holding off until the first half of the new work week. Mostly cloudy on Monday with showers possible, perhaps an isolated storm. High in the low to mid 60s. Variably cloudy Tuesday with a chance of showers or a storm. High in the upper 60s. More clouds than sun next Wednesday with a risk of showers, perhaps a storm. Highs in the mid 60s.

Warmer times ahead.
Warmer times ahead.(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on April 4 (March...
Gov. Evers: Everyone 16 years and older can get COVID vaccine beginning April 5
Meth lab (March 29, 2021)
Langlade County Sheriff: Suspect had 60 bottles to make meth, more than 1,000 used needles
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Social Security recipients to soon receive stimulus checks
Haley Elmhorst, owner of 101 Rabbits retail store.
You Know You’re From...Stevens Point: Haley Elmhorst
NFL owners approve 17 game regular season, Packers to play Chiefs

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Turning chilly for mid-week
Blustery and cool this afternoon. Rather chilly on Wednesday.
First Alert Weather: Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
High to very high fire danger today across the area.
First Alert Weather: High to very high fire danger on Tuesday