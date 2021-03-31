Advertisement

First Alert Weather: High to very high fire danger on Wednesday

Although cloudy and chilly, brisk winds along with dry ground conditions will allow for an elevated fire danger.
High to very high fire danger risk across Wisconsin today.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It may be colder for today across the Badger State but two things haven’t changed. The first is it will remain breezy and the other is the lack of appreciable precipitation to alleviate the fire danger.

Winds from the northwest today into early this evening will be gusty, up to 30 mph at times. Along with that, the relatively dry ground conditions and low humidity values during the afternoon will provide ideal conditions for a small fire to quickly spread and turn into a wildfire.

Once again today, it is best to avoid doing any form of burning, setting up a campfire, or working with machinery that may cause sparks and cause a fire to develop. The elevated fire danger will persist into the upcoming weekend with the next best opportunity for some rainfall locally not until Monday to Wednesday of the new week. Once a soaking rainfall occurs and greens up the landscape in the region, we will continue to monitor the risk of a fire danger locally and across Wisconsin.

