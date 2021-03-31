Equality for the Trans community highlighted on the UWSP campus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Transgender and nonbinary people around the world are recognizing International Transgender Day of Visibility. This week, the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point Gender and Sexuality Resource Center is encouraging allies and advocates to show up and show support.

Sylf Bustamante, the coordinator of the GSRC said while reaching out to a loved one is great, opening up the conversation about Trans rights in the community is the best way to show support.

“It helps create the dialogue to support these communities. So really thinking about what are the avenues, what are the roads that we can take to better support these students or community members or anybody else,” Bustamante said.

Across the nation, the Trans community still faces challenges. Last year, more than 20 states introduced at least one anti-trans bill.

Bustamante said staying home this year has also been hard for the Trans community. Not being face to face with support groups or having access to a safe place has been especially challenging for UWSP students.

The GSRC has worked hard to keep its members connected virtually. To celebrate Trans Day of Visibility the organization is throwing a small virtual party for its members.

Bustamante wants to stress that people do not have to come out if they do not feel safe. Overall the holiday is about celebrating how far the community has come and helping those not yet ready to come out feel comfortable about who they are.

