Despite missing half a lung and a cancer diagnosis, UWSP runner Kelena Clauer runs through the pain

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - To the typical eye, Kalena Clauer is the least interesting person on the track. She’s not the fastest runner and maybe, in fact, the slowest. But her story goes much further than the competition.

“She has a desire to run. she has a desire to improve. She has a desire to be a college athlete,” UWSP head cross country and track and field coach Brett Witt said.

It’s motivation both on and off the track. But everywhere she goes, she carries an orange bag with her.

The story of that bag starts five years ago. At the age of 15, she was diagnosed with congenital lung sequestration.

“A little over half of my left lung was just not functioning. It was just circulating deoxygenated blood,” Clauer said.

As a 15-year old runner, half of her lung was removed. She spent 21 days in the ICU.

“I wanted to get out of there because that’s what you do when you’re in that situation,” Clauer said.

But four weeks after having half a lung removed, she went back to running. She convinced her doctors to let her run instead of doing physical therapy.

“There was a 1,000 reasons why I shouldn’t have but like, I don’t know. I wanted to so I did,” she said.

It wasn’t pretty but she was doing it.

After a two-year recovery, running all throughout, she was finally feeling like herself. Then she got another blow. A cancer diagnosis.

“I was just very confused because, and then I felt guilty. ‘Like what did I do wrong,’” Clauer said.

By this point, she was 17 years old with half a lung and a cancer diagnosis. But if you think Kalena Clauer was going to stop running, she was going to prove you wrong.

“Everyone expected that I wouldn’t and I’m quite stubborn so I’m like ‘fine, I’ll keep running.”

She ran as often as she could, pausing for a short while when she was going through chemotherapy. It was simply because she could.

“It wasn’t impressive or fast or anything, it was quite sad but I did,” Clauer said.

Today, five years after lung surgery and three after a cancer diagnosis, she’s in remission and she’s still running. Getting through each day is not easy, though.

“Some days I feel super great, and then some days I wake up and I can’t feel my legs. Like I’ve literally taught myself to run without feeling my legs,” Clauer said.

She takes 20 pills every morning. The orange bag she carries around is filled with life-saving materials.

“‘She says, well just get it to me for when I pass out.’ She says, ‘as long as I’m not out over two minutes, I’ll be fine,’” UWSP director of cross country and track and field Rick Witt said.

She’ll be the first to tell you that she’s not the star, or close to it. But she’s getting there.

“I think deep down, she wants to see what happens when you only have one-lung and you have cancer,” Witt said.

She’s going to run through the pain, but she’s moving on, one and a half lung at a time.

“Things go terribly wrong and then still...you just find something funny about it. And you move on. You just have to,” Clauer said.

Her journey is recorded on her Instagram account linked here.

