Camp 5 in Laona to remained closed in 2021

Jack Budzynski visits Camp 5 (2019)
Jack Budzynski visits Camp 5 (2019)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAONA, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be another summer before families can plan a visit to Forest County’s Camp 5 Museum.

The unique destination features a turn-of-the-century logging camp and a vintage, working locomotive. The 4-Spot” steam locomotive, built in 1916, is the only Prairie-style steam locomotive operating in Wisconsin.

Staff announced the decision Tuesday. Since the pandemic, they said they’ve made several upgrades at the property.

Details about the 2022 opening date, have not yet been released.

