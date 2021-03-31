Camp 5 in Laona to remained closed in 2021

LAONA, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be another summer before families can plan a visit to Forest County’s Camp 5 Museum.

The unique destination features a turn-of-the-century logging camp and a vintage, working locomotive. The 4-Spot” steam locomotive, built in 1916, is the only Prairie-style steam locomotive operating in Wisconsin.

Staff announced the decision Tuesday. Since the pandemic, they said they’ve made several upgrades at the property.

Details about the 2022 opening date, have not yet been released.

Welcoming you back safely. Due to COVID-19 and restrictions from the US Department of Homeland Security and... Posted by Lumberjack Steam Train & Camp 5 Museum on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.