3 arrested in Marshfield drug bust

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Police have arrested three people after finding nearly 22 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning at 2:50.

When officers were conducting the stop, they detected an odor of marijuana from the car and the driver admitted to having some earlier in the day.

According to the police report, officers located 21.9 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and various other items of drug paraphernalia inside the car.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.