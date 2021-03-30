Advertisement

Wausau Children’s Museum moving to Cedar Creek Mall

Wausau Children's Museum (FILE- WSAW)
Wausau Children's Museum (FILE- WSAW)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A place for children to learn and play is moving from the Wausau Center Mall to the Cedar Creek Mall in Rothschild. The Wausau Children’s Museum broke the news on its Facebook Monday night. A timeline for when it’s expected to open was not immediately released.

Rothschild Village Administrator Gary Olsen said the Children’s Museum will move into the former Thelma’s location. Thelma’s is moving into the location previously occupied by Dress Barn in the Cedar Creek Mall.

The Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. has previously released plans that show the Wausau Center Mall would get a complete overhaul and would look very different than it does today. Many of the changes can’t be made unless its tenant relocate. Several stores, including The Buckle and Maurice’s have announced plans to move to Rib Mountian.

Let us know ⬇️ if you recognize this location! With so many asking where we are relocating, we are excited that we can finally give you a sneak peek. 😉 #WausauChildrensMuseum #WCM #GreaterWausau

Posted by Wausau Children's Museum on Monday, March 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2019 city photo of Casey Bielen
Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission removes firefighter and paramedic for violating employment terms
Police seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts
Stevens Point Police believe duo is responsible for catalytic converter thefts
Gov. Evers vetoes legislative oversight of COVID funds
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
One person is dead in Waushara County following a head-on crash with a semi.
1 killed in Waushara County crash

Latest News

Decades of research leads to promising treatment for KRAS lung cancer
Decades of research leads to promising treatment for KRAS lung cancer
FILE - This Feb. 7, 2017 file photo shows Iain Armitage at the Los Angeles premiere of the HBO...
CBS renews “Young Sheldon” for 3 more seasons
Coronavirus
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase after lows
VACCINE TRACKER: 75% of 65+ have begun COVID vaccine series
Vaccine providers are allowed to give doses to people who are outside of the phase eligibility,...
VACCINE TEAM: Pfizer only COVID-19 vaccine approved for people ages 16-17