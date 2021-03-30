Wausau Children’s Museum moving to Cedar Creek Mall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A place for children to learn and play is moving from the Wausau Center Mall to the Cedar Creek Mall in Rothschild. The Wausau Children’s Museum broke the news on its Facebook Monday night. A timeline for when it’s expected to open was not immediately released.

Rothschild Village Administrator Gary Olsen said the Children’s Museum will move into the former Thelma’s location. Thelma’s is moving into the location previously occupied by Dress Barn in the Cedar Creek Mall.

The Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. has previously released plans that show the Wausau Center Mall would get a complete overhaul and would look very different than it does today. Many of the changes can’t be made unless its tenant relocate. Several stores, including The Buckle and Maurice’s have announced plans to move to Rib Mountian.

Let us know ⬇️ if you recognize this location! With so many asking where we are relocating, we are excited that we can finally give you a sneak peek. 😉 #WausauChildrensMuseum #WCM #GreaterWausau Posted by Wausau Children's Museum on Monday, March 29, 2021

