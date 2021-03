VACCINE TRACKER: 75% of 65+ have begun COVID vaccine series

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ latest data show 75% of people over the age of 65 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 762,580 people. And of that age group, 57.3% are fully vaccinated.

Those 65 and older have been eligible to receive vaccine since Jan. 25. That state previously estimated there were 1 million people in that group.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.