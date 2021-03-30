Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM: Pfizer only COVID-19 vaccine approved for people ages 16-17

Vaccine providers are allowed to give doses to people who are outside of the phase eligibility,...
Vaccine providers are allowed to give doses to people who are outside of the phase eligibility, but only as a last resort.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By Emily Davies
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WSAW) - As everyone in Wisconsin becomes eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, that will include more people ages 16-17. This age group, however, has a few things parents or those individuals need to know before getting vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized to be given to people 16 and older; Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for individuals ages 18 and older.

You can see which vaccinators have Pfizer vaccine available by clicking here and selecting the Pfizer brand along with entering your zip code and a mile radius for the search.

Some individuals in that age group were eligible for the vaccine earlier on due to their jobs or health conditions.

