UWSP’s Matt Berlin named WIAC Wrestler of the Year

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year in a row, UW-Stevens Point’s Matt Berlin has been named the WIAC Wrestler of the Year.

Berlin finished the season with an 8-0 record with three pins. The Oak Creek, Wisconsin, native repeated as WIAC champion in the 133 weight class.

He was named WIAC Wrestling Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 15-21 after earning a 5-1 decision over No. 4-ranked Tristan Jenny of UW-La Crosse.

Berlin was last Year’s WIAC Wrestler of the Year after 32-0 season that included WIAC and Upper Midwest Regional titles at 133. Through four years of competitions, Berlin holds a 92-25 record for the Pointers.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.