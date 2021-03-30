Advertisement

UWSP’s Matt Berlin named WIAC Wrestler of the Year

UW-Stevens Point wrestler Matt Berlin at practice on January 28, 2021.
UW-Stevens Point wrestler Matt Berlin at practice on January 28, 2021.(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For the second year in a row, UW-Stevens Point’s Matt Berlin has been named the WIAC Wrestler of the Year.

Berlin finished the season with an 8-0 record with three pins. The Oak Creek, Wisconsin, native repeated as WIAC champion in the 133 weight class.

He was named WIAC Wrestling Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 15-21 after earning a 5-1 decision over No. 4-ranked Tristan Jenny of UW-La Crosse.

Berlin was last Year’s WIAC Wrestler of the Year after 32-0 season that included WIAC and Upper Midwest Regional titles at 133. Through four years of competitions, Berlin holds a 92-25 record for the Pointers.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2019 city photo of Casey Bielen
Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission removes firefighter and paramedic for violating employment terms
Police seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts
Stevens Point Police believe duo is responsible for catalytic converter thefts
Gov. Evers vetoes legislative oversight of COVID funds
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free

Latest News

Wausau driver Luke Fenhaus at a race at the Dells.
Fenhaus named a finalist for Kulwicki Cup for the second time
Podcast Logo
WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 45: UWSP Hockey Wins the 2019 National Title
Damaged vendor tents sit in a flooded area near Bristol Motor Speedway as races for both the...
Food City Dirt Race to air at 3 p.m. on FOX
SPASH Girl's Rugby Club player Ellie Villnow at a practice in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
Sudden stardom for SPASH Rugby’s Villnow