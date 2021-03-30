Understanding the Wausau School District spring election referendum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s spring Election Day is next Tuesday, April 6. If you vote in Wausau, you’ll see a few questions on the ballot from the Wausau School District.

The Wausau district is asking for funding for two projects. Unlike the November referendum, Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts says they’re not looking to close or merge any schools, just hire more staff and make upgrades.

Voters will be asked two questions from the district. The first is whether to spend 4 million dollars a year to hire 36 more “support staff.” They’d be professionally trained individuals who help with mental health, behavior and helping families put food on the table.

“If they know about that issue, they can work with a student, they can reach out to community resources and coordinate those, they can help pave the way for families to understand how to access those resources,” Dr. Hilts said.

Right now, there’s one social worker split between both high schools and another school. Dr. Hilts says they want to better support kids.

“We have these kids longer than almost anybody… and so why can’t we take a bigger role?” he asked.

He says taking on more roles when it comes to support outside the classroom will be designed to help take some responsibility off of parents’ shoulders.

“If they have needs, parents don’t have to take off work to take students to an appointment, whether it’s medical or mental health or social services,” he said.

The second question asks to borrow $148 million. Dr. Hilts says that money would go to upgrades at the school forest and help schools with combined gyms and cafeterias to separate the two and have more flexibility in scheduling classes. But he says $50 million of that is for much-needed new phones and intercoms inside schools.

“The longer we wait to do them, the more expensive it becomes, and the more emergency-type projects we would run into,” Dr. Hilts said.

Voting yes won’t make taxes go up. But if a home is worth $100,000, taxes would go down about 2 to 3 hundred dollars a year if it doesn’t pass. But Dr. Hilts believes the need for upgrades aren’t going away.

“While they’re saving 2 or 3 hundred dollars per year, that 50 million dollars of deferred maintenance is getting more expensive,” he said.

Last fall, a group of parents opposed the Wausau Schools referendum, which failed. Dr. Hilts says he has their support this time around. Newschannel 7 reached out to multiple members of that group to hear their thoughts and did not hear back.

