Underly outspending Kerr in school superintendent race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - New reports show Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly has the money edge over opponent Jill Kerr. Campaign finance reports filed Monday show Underly generated $1.3 million in contributions between Feb. 2 and Saturday, including $775,000 from the state Democratic Party.

Kerr raised only $90,465 between Feb. 2 and Friday. The two will face off in an election Tuesday to replace incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who has chosen not to run.

