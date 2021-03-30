Advertisement

Underly outspending Kerr in school superintendent race

Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - New reports show Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly has the money edge over opponent Jill Kerr. Campaign finance reports filed Monday show Underly generated $1.3 million in contributions between Feb. 2 and Saturday, including $775,000 from the state Democratic Party.

Kerr raised only $90,465 between Feb. 2 and Friday. The two will face off in an election Tuesday to replace incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who has chosen not to run.

