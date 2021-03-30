Advertisement

NFL owners approve 17 game regular season, Packers to play Chiefs

(WILX)
By Reece Van Haaften
Mar. 30, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The NFL owners have officially approved a 17 game regular season. The Packers will travel to Kansas City to face the Cheifs in Week 18 of the regular season.

The last time the Packers played the Chiefs was in 2019 when the Packers won 31-24. Kansas City’s start quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not play in that game due to a knee injury.

Green Bay has never faced Mahomes.

