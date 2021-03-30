Marathon County encourages community to make a plan to cast their ballot in the Spring Election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Marathon County is encouraging voters to make a plan to cast their ballot for the 2021 Spring Election on April 6.

The spring election deals with state and local government. Kim Trueblood, the county clerk for Marathon County said despite the importance of the election, Marathon County doesn’t cast a lot of ballots.

“We usually only see about a 25% turnout for these spring elections, so we really want to encourage people to get involved,” Trueblood said.

Across the state, more than 390,000 Wisconsinites have already requested an absentee ballot by mail. The deadline for a requested ballot is 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 1. The Wisconsin Elections Commission is encouraging everyone to request them as soon they can. People who wait run the risk of not receiving their ballot by Election Day.

On the ballot, this spring is a handful of district-specific races from circuit court judges to village presidents. In Marathon County, there are seven different school referendums to be voted on across districts. All Wisconsinites will see Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr for the State Superintendent of Public Instruction on their ballot.

“This is important, this is your local government your first line, your representation, really,” Trueblood said.

Trueblood encourages everyone to get educated about who is on their ballot and make a voting plan.

Today is the last practical day for those voting absentee to return their ballots by mail to their municipal clerk’s office. The US Postal Service recommends allowing one week for your completed absentee ballot to be delivered to your municipal clerk’s office.

After this date, voters should find other options for returning their absentee ballot, which include delivering it to their municipal clerk’s office or a secure dropbox if one is provided by their clerk. Visit https://myvote.wi.gov to find out if your clerk offers a dropbox. Most voters can also deliver their ballot to their polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

