Advertisement

Making smart food choices to help combat climate change

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Every year, the world adds 51 billion tons of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere -- trapping heat and driving up global temperatures. However, increasingly, food-related solutions to climate change are on the table. After all, a quarter of all global greenhouse gas emissions come from food.

Top Chef finalist and fan favorite Kevin Gillespie joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to offer tips on how to make your meal more delicious while considering sustainability.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2019 city photo of Casey Bielen
Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission removes firefighter and paramedic for violating employment terms
Police seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts
Stevens Point Police believe duo is responsible for catalytic converter thefts
Gov. Evers vetoes legislative oversight of COVID funds
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
One person is dead in Waushara County following a head-on crash with a semi.
1 killed in Waushara County crash

Latest News

Wausau voters will have 2 school district referendums to vote on
Understanding the Wausau School District spring election referendum
Wausau voters will have 2 school district referendums to vote on
Wausau voters will have 2 school district referendums to vote on
Vaccine eligibility expands to all Wisconsinites over age 16 starting Monday
Vaccine eligibility expands to all Wisconsinites 16 and older starting Monday
Cracking the code to the most common type of Non Small Cell Lung Cancer