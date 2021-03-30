Langlade County Sheriff: Suspect had 60 bottles to make meth, more than 1,000 used needles

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin State Department of Justice Division response team has removed more than 60 containers used to make methamphetamine along with more than 1,000 used needles from a property in a rural part of Langlade County.

Township of Wolf River meth lab clean up on March 29, 2021 (Langlade County Sheriff's Dept. (Facebook))

Investigators said in this particular meth lab, the 39-year-old suspect would mix the violate ingredients in one container—a soda bottle-- to create the drug. The method, called one-pot or shake and bake, is extremely dangerous as numerous factors including oxygen and wrong movement can cause the bottles to explode. A press release from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department said some of the bottles had exploded by the time they were found.

A search warrant was executed for the township of Wolf River property around noon on Monday.

Members of the Wisconsin State Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team were requested at the scene. CLEAR Team members also found and safely removed hazardous chemicals, fuels, medications, and other precursors used in the production of methamphetamine.

The Langlade County Health Department responded and condemned the garage. The scene took approximately 9 hours to clean-up.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name but said he faces numerous charges. Authorities are also recommending possible charges for a second suspect.

