Increased vaccine supply expands federal retail pharmacy program to more locations

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven new pharmacy partners in Wisconsin will start receiving vaccines this week as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced this week, 595 participating pharmacies will be able to order almost 95,000 first doses directly from the federal government. This allocation is in addition to Wisconsin’s total allocation and will include Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“We are excited to expand this program in order to bring more vaccine to communities across the state,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Our vaccine team and partners are committed to making the vaccine as accessible to everyone as possible. We urge everyone currently eligible to visit the DHS website to learn about how to schedule an appointment. And please remember that whether you are insured or not, the vaccine is free to everyone.”

CVS will begin scheduling appointments Tuesday, and Costco plans to start scheduling appointments by Friday.

Other newly participating pharmacies are currently scheduling appointments using their state allocation. To find a participating pharmacy near you and to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine provider map or the Centers for Disease Control Vaccine Finder map, or call 1-844-684-1064. Individuals eligible for the vaccine, can also contact these pharmacies directly to register for and schedule a vaccination appointment:

Other participating pharmacies include:

For a list of everyone currently eligible for the vaccine, visit the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility page. By May 1, anyone 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine. Please continue to be patient as it will take time to vaccinate everyone due to a limited vaccine supply.

