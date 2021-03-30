Honoring Vietnam era veterans in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - March 29 is National Vietnam Veterans Day. Wausau veterans from the “Veterans Weekly Cup-of Coffee” group presented Vietnam-era veterans with lapel pins and a certificate. The commemoration recognizes all men and women who served on active duty in the United States military during that time.

“They qualify if they serve not in Vietnam but in the Vietnam era. Within a 20 year period from 1955 to 1975. A lot of veterans came back from the Vietnam war and weren’t thanked. Lately, we’ve done a good job of that,” group organizer Mike Heilmann said.

The group was set up next to the Wausau whitewater rafting course. They gave pins and certificates from 2-4 P.M. and were prepared to serve over 100 veterans.

