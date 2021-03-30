Advertisement

First Alert Weather: High to very high fire danger on Tuesday

Continued dry conditions along with brisk winds will lead to the potential risk of wildfires.
High to very high fire danger today across the area.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although there has been some light precipitation of rain/snow over the past few days locally, that has done little to completely alleviate the fire danger risk across the region. Today will once again feature blustery winds out of the west, along with relatively dry ground conditions, and lower humidity values this afternoon. With this in mind, the Wisconsin DNR has posted a very high fire danger risk across Central and Southern Wisconsin, while a high fire danger in the northern half of the state.

Any burning, campfires, or use of machinery that could cause sparks, leading to the development of a fire, should not be used or done today. Due to the winds and dry ground, a small brush fire could quickly turn into a wide-ranging wildfire. On Monday, the DNR reported 9 wildfires in the state, burning a little over 4 acres of land.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

