First Alert Weather: Blustery today, turning chilly for mid-week

Much cooler today with a brisk westerly wind gusting up to 40 mph. Highs in the 30s for mid-week.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The temperature whiplash is underway across North Central Wisconsin. Blustery and cooler today. A chance of a morning shower, otherwise considerable clouds with afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected at times.

Blustery and cooler today.
Blustery and cooler today.

Still breezy tonight with a partly cloudy sky. Cold for the end of March with overnight lows tumbling into the low 10s north, mid to upper 10s central and south. More clouds than sun, brisk, and chilly to wrap up the month tomorrow. Highs struggling to make it into the low 30s. Another frosty start on Thursday morning with lows in the single digits and teens. A good deal of sunshine, but still chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Rather chilly for Wednesday and Thursday.
Rather chilly for Wednesday and Thursday.

Warmer weather is on the way heading into the holiday weekend. Friday is milder with a fair amount of sunshine, highs in the low 50s. Partly cloudy and pleasant on Saturday with highs around 60. Easter Sunday is shaping to up be one of the nicer ones weather-wise in the past few years. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.

Milder times ahead this weekend.
Milder times ahead this weekend.

The next risk of rain moves our way Sunday night and sticks around into the day on Monday. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs on Monday in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy and seasonably cool on Tuesday with highs in the low 50s.

Cold mid-week, warming up for the holiday weekend.
Cold mid-week, warming up for the holiday weekend.

