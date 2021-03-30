Fenhaus named a finalist for Kulwicki Cup for the second time

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -When Wausau native Luke Fenhaus was 14, he became the youngest driver to ever win a track championship at State Park Speedway. Fast forward a few years later, and Fenhaus is full throttle going for an even more prestigious accomplishment.

Fenhaus, still just a junior at Wausau East, has done a lot of winning on the track in his young career, and now he hopes to capture something more prestigious than a checkered flag: The Kulwicki Driver Development Program Championship.

“You take a whole letter, and you write about your racing career and what you’ve been through and what you’re going to want to accomplish in racing,” says Fenhaus on the application process.

It’s the second time Fenhaus has been nominated as a finalist for the program named after the late 1992 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and Wisconsin native.

What comes to mind when he hears the name ‘Alan Kulwicki’?

“Definitely Wisconsin to me.”

The award considers on track performance, community engagement, and social media presence. He finished fourth two years ago, and he’s gunning for the top spot now.

“I think I’ve gotten better on the racetrack for sure,” Fenhaus says. “Me and my crew chief’s communication has just gotten better overall.”

His crew chief, Tommy Ress, started working with Fenhaus four years ago. He’s a big part of his success, and maybe his biggest believer.

“I think he’s probably you know, one of the most talented racers in the state right now,” says Ress on Fenhaus.

The biggest thing winning the Kulwicki Cup would do? Money is needed to survive in racing. Luke receives $7,777 (Kulwicki drove the #7 car in the Cup Series) as a finalist.

The winner collects nearly $55,000.

“Unfortunately, even as far down as local short track racing, it’s really turning into a money thing,” says Ress.

“You know funding is hard right now, and it’s a tough sport to live in,” Fenhaus says.

More cash, means more races, and more chances for this talented young Wausau driver to live up to his potential, and maybe reach the same level as the first Cup champion from the Badger State.

“We’re hoping this just keeps going, and just keeps going up the ladder,” Fenhaus says of his goals. “You know, maybe to the ARCA Menards Series. We’d like to get into NASCAR obviously, that would probably be the one goal I have.”

The Kulwicki Cup competition will run from April 1 until October 31. Fenhaus’ first race of the season will come on April 18 at the Dells.

